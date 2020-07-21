Two Bodies Recovered From Canal
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 09:50 PM
OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Rescue-1122 recovered dead bodies of two boys from Pakpattan Canal, here on Tuesday.
According to details two friends - Usman and Mudassar - residents Haveli Lakha drowned in the canal while taking bath near Malhukay Shekhuka area, two days before.
Rescue-1122 recovered the both bodies from the canal and handed over to the heirs after completing necessary formalities.