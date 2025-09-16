DC Chairs Meeting Regarding KCF Coal Plant Issues
Sumaira FH Published September 16, 2025 | 01:10 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) In view of public complaints and environmental issues related to the Kohat Cement Factory (KCF) coal plant,
an important meeting on Tuesday was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner, Rahimullah Mehsud.
The meeting was attended by the Kohat Cement Factory administration, officers of relevant departments, environmental experts, and the local elders.
During the meeting, the environmental pollution caused by the coal plant, the possible impacts on public health, and the problems faced by the local population were reviewed in detail.
The deputy commissioner strictly directed the factory administration to ensure full implementation of the laws related to environmental protection and to find immediate and effective solutions to public complaints.
He also directed the relevant departments to regularly monitor the factory operations and submit progress reports.
It was also decided during the meeting that all steps would be taken transparently and keeping in mind the public interest, so that Environmental improvement and protection of public health could be ensured in the area.
APP/azq/378
