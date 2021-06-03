UrduPoint.com
Two Committed Suicide In Separate Incidents

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 03:34 PM

Two committed suicide in separate incidents

A married woman and a man have committed suicide in separate incidents in and around Faisalabad during past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :A married woman and a man have committed suicide in separate incidents in and around Faisalabad during past 24 hours.

Police spokesman said on Thursday that Alia wife of Khalid resident of Jhang and Haseeb Ahmad resident of Chak No.

84-JB swallowed poison pills in separate incidents over domestic disputes.

They were shifted to a hospital in Faisalabad, but in vain.

The police handed over the bodies to their relatives aftercompleting necessary formalities.

More Stories From Pakistan

