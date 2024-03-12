Open Menu

Two Cops Embraced Martyrdom In Terrorists Attack

Faizan Hashmi Published March 12, 2024 | 10:00 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) At least two cops embraced martyrdom while an ASI sustained injuries in an attack by terrorists on a police mobile in the jurisdiction of the Machni Gate area police station.

According to SSP Operations Peshawar, Kashif Aftab Abbasi, the policemen were on routine patrolling when the terrorists ambushed and attacked the police mobile.

The SSP said that a search operation was started in the area to trace the terrorists.

