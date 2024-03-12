Two Cops Embraced Martyrdom In Terrorists Attack
Faizan Hashmi Published March 12, 2024 | 10:00 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) At least two cops embraced martyrdom while an ASI sustained injuries in an attack by terrorists on a police mobile in the jurisdiction of the Machni Gate area police station.
According to SSP Operations Peshawar, Kashif Aftab Abbasi, the policemen were on routine patrolling when the terrorists ambushed and attacked the police mobile.
The SSP said that a search operation was started in the area to trace the terrorists.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2024
Elite classes don’t require subsidies, tax collection vital for national econo ..
Khurram Dastgir urges reconciliation need of hour
Tarar stresses PM's commitment to economic improvement
Andre Ventura, Portugal's far-right chameleon
Solemn Spaniards mark 20 years since deadly train bombings
SC again seeks FIA, police reports in journalists' case
PM desires constitution of a committee to control prices of daily commodities
Five dead, three missing after French weekend storms
Biden's 2025 budget plan highlights policy differences ahead of elections
52 Senators including chairman complete tenure On Monday
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bike rider killed, two injure in road mishap34 minutes ago
-
9 persons die as roof of 3-storey building collapsed1 hour ago
-
Ramazan Relief Package to provide succour to poor masses: PM10 hours ago
-
DIG Police chairs meeting to finalize security plan for Ramzan ul Mubarak10 hours ago
-
Elite classes don’t require subsidies, tax collection vital for national economy: PM10 hours ago
-
Khurram Dastgir urges reconciliation need of hour10 hours ago
-
Tarar stresses PM's commitment to economic improvement10 hours ago
-
YGA organizes National Law Moot on workplace harassment10 hours ago
-
SC again seeks FIA, police reports in journalists' case10 hours ago
-
PM desires constitution of a committee to control prices of daily commodities10 hours ago
-
52 Senators including chairman complete tenure On Monday10 hours ago
-
Police arrest thief in Kohat, recovered stolen items10 hours ago