Two dacoits involved in murder of three boys, killed by firing of own accomplices

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :Two bandits involved in killing of three minor boys over resistance during dacoity bid some time ago, were killed by the firing of their own accomplices during police encounter.

Police spokesman told on Thursday that the police had arrested two dacoits namely Majeed Khand and Sadiq Darkhan from central Punjab who had killed three boys over resistance during dacoity bid last month in Kot Addu area.

Sadar police was shifting the arrested dacoits to Ehsan Pur for identification when five unknown outlaws attacked on police van near Sandela chowk to get their accomplices released from police custody.

In retaliation, the two dacoits in police custody were died due to the firing of their own accomplices.

Upon receiving the information, district police officer has directed the police officials to reach on the spot.

Police have cordoned off the entry and exit points of the district for arrest of the armed outlaws.

It is pertinent to mention here that the dacoits had snatched a motorcycle from a citizen near old vegetable market on October 24. The dacoits opened fire and killed three minor boys over putting resistance.

The police was also conducting raids to arrest one fleeing dacoit involved in the same case namely Kashif Rind.