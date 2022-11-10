UrduPoint.com

Two Dacoits Involved In Murder Of Three Boys, Killed By Firing Of Own Accomplices

Muhammad Irfan Published November 10, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Two dacoits involved in murder of three boys, killed by firing of own accomplices

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :Two bandits involved in killing of three minor boys over resistance during dacoity bid some time ago, were killed by the firing of their own accomplices during police encounter.

Police spokesman told on Thursday that the police had arrested two dacoits namely Majeed Khand and Sadiq Darkhan from central Punjab who had killed three boys over resistance during dacoity bid last month in Kot Addu area.

Sadar police was shifting the arrested dacoits to Ehsan Pur for identification when five unknown outlaws attacked on police van near Sandela chowk to get their accomplices released from police custody.

In retaliation, the two dacoits in police custody were died due to the firing of their own accomplices.

Upon receiving the information, district police officer has directed the police officials to reach on the spot.

Police have cordoned off the entry and exit points of the district for arrest of the armed outlaws.

It is pertinent to mention here that the dacoits had snatched a motorcycle from a citizen near old vegetable market on October 24. The dacoits opened fire and killed three minor boys over putting resistance.

The police was also conducting raids to arrest one fleeing dacoit involved in the same case namely Kashif Rind.

Related Topics

Firing Fire Police Punjab Died Same Van Kot Addu October Market From

Recent Stories

Chairman Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association(PCGA) ..

Chairman Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association(PCGA) Chaudhry Waheed Arshad nomina ..

8 minutes ago
 TECNO Collaborates With Daraz for its 11:11 Sale: ..

TECNO Collaborates With Daraz for its 11:11 Sale: Featuring amazing discounts

10 minutes ago
 Marriyum Aurangzeb criticizes Imran Khan over's on ..

Marriyum Aurangzeb criticizes Imran Khan over's ong march

36 minutes ago
 Petitions seeking disqualification of Zardari, Faw ..

Petitions seeking disqualification of Zardari, Fawad dismissed

50 minutes ago
 Nawaz, Shehbaz agree to not bow before PTI'S press ..

Nawaz, Shehbaz agree to not bow before PTI'S pressure for early elections

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: India score 168 against Englan ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India score 168 against England in 2nd Semi-final

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.