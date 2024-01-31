Open Menu

Two Dacoits Killed By Own Accomplices During Police Encounter

Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2024 | 11:10 AM

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Two dacoits were killed due to the firing of their accomplices during a police encounter near Chak 217/EB, in the limits of Gaggu Mandi police station, tehsil Burewala.

According to Gaggu Mandi police sources, a police team was taking two dangerous criminals to the police station from Pakpattan prison when their accomplices opened fire at the police.

In retaliation, the police also opened fire. The two dangerous criminals named Riaz alias Raju and Ramzan alias Jani killed during exchange of fire.

The killed dacoits were involved in 72 cases of heinous crime. The dacoits had killed an official of CTD (Counter Terrorism Department) in Malkah Hans, and another citizen in the limits of Gaggu Mandi police station. The dead bodies were shifted to tehsil headquarters hospital. The police was also chasing the attackers.

