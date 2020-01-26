UrduPoint.com
Two-day Calligraphy Classes On Feb 8

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 hours ago Sun 26th January 2020 | 01:20 PM

Two-day calligraphy classes on Feb 8

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :Hangout has arranged two-day Calligraphy classes titled the "Art of Calligraphy Classes" to learn a new skill and unleash inner interest on February 8 and 9.

The classes were aimed at beautifying handwriting as calligraphy is consider a great source of creativity.

Calligraphy is just a beautiful art form and it's a way of writing mindfully whilst creating something stunning at the same time, an official said.

He said that citizen of twin cities get ready to learn a new skill and unleash their inner artist.

He said that classes were being arranged for the calligraphy lovers to put their creative ideas on page with beautifully skilled writing.

