Two-day Children Literature Festival to start from tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :A two-day 'Children Literature Festival' would be held here in Federal capital from Wednesday aiming to celebrate 30 years of Children Rights Convention.

Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari is likely to inaugurate the two day festival to be held here at Lok Virsa, Garden Avenue.

The two-day festival was curated by Salma Habib, Inam Elahi and Aftab Ahmad.

The festival was being support by The Children's Museum for Peace and Human Rights (CMPHR) and Idara-e-Taleem-o-Aagahi (ITA) programs.

Various cultural events would be organized during two days festival including Uncle Sargam Show, Shair-o-Shairi, The Gogi, Show, Theater Walay, March for Climate Justice and Rights to education, Storytelling sessions, Workshops, Children books from around the word, Cinema Ghar, Fun in conjuring a story, multilingualism in children's literature-enrichment through diversity, book launch, Dastan Goi and Parveen Shakir Ki Betak.

Children's Literature Festival is also a social movement founded by the educator-activist, Baela Raza Jamil CEO of Idara-e-Taleem-o-Aagahi (ITA) and co-founded by the international and national awarded Armeena Saiyid, who headed a multinational corporation and pioneered 'literature festivals' in Pakistan; she is the Founder Director of the Adab Festival Pakistan. CLF's growth is attributed to its open collaboration with numerous private, public, civil society organizations, foundations and development partners.

