Two-day Training Workshop For Media Persons Begins In IUB

Muhammad Irfan Published December 28, 2022 | 05:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan Information Centre (PIC) on Wednesday organized a two-day training workshop for media persons on disaster management at Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB), under the auspices of Press Information Department Lahore.

Around 40 journalists from print, electronic and social media were imparted training on disaster management reporting in flood-affected areas, says a news release.

PID Lahore Director General Shafaqat Abbas, Vice Chancellor Bahawalpur University Azhar Mehboob attended the workshop as chief guests.

Addressing on the occasion, the DG and VC extended special gratitude to the Ministry of Information and the PID for organizing the workshop in Bahawalpur.

They said that such training workshop would enhance the professional capacity of journalists to enable them in performing their duties effectively.

Coordinator Muhammad Owais, DEO Muhammad Hashim and Muhammad Hussain from PIC, faculty members of Mass Communication department, regional police officer and other dignitaries also attended the workshop.

The journalists expressed pleasure over organizing training workshopfor them in South Punjab and expressed special thanks to the Ministryof Information & Broadcasting, and PID in this regard.

