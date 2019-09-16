Two die, 22 injure in three different accidents in Balochistan

(@imziishan)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :At least two persons including Deputy Director of Civil Defence Nasirabad died and 22 others sustained injuries in three different incidents of road mishaps in Balochistan on Monday.

According to Levies sources, an official of Civil Defence Nasirabad Syed Imtiaz Shah along with Muhammad Siddiq and Muhammad Ramzan was traveling in a vehicle when a truck hit it which coming from opposition direction due to over speeding on National Highway near Dhadar area of Bolan district, leaving Syed Imtiaz Shah dead and two other injured on the spot.

The body and the injured were rushed to nearby hospital where the injured treatments were started.

A truck carrying members of a family from Sibi was on way to Lehri when it overturned on National Highway near Lehri due to over speeding in second incident. As a result, 20 people including children and women received injuries. The injured were rushed to Sibi district headquarters hospital for medical aid. Four of them injured were reported to be in serious condition.

Third incident occurred in Quetta, the victim Izatullah was on way to somewhere on a motorbike as a dumper vehicle hit him to death at Balily Bypass area of Quetta.

The both bodies of deceased were handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.