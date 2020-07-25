UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Die, So Many Injure In Accident On M-9

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 11:30 PM

Two die, so many injure in accident on M-9

Two persons lost their lives and so many were injured in a collision between a truck and a mini truck on M-9 Motorway in Jamshoro district on Saturday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :Two persons lost their lives and so many were injured in a collision between a truck and a mini truck on M-9 Motorway in Jamshoro district on Saturday.

The police spokesman informed that the accident occurred near the police check post number 13 on the motorway.

According to him, the mini truck's driver Asim Khan and cleaner Ali Akbar died in the accident.

The driver and cleaner of the other truck were injured and were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital.

The incident's FIR has not been lodged so far.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Motorway Driver Died Jamshoro FIR Post Mini

Recent Stories

Dubai-China FinTech agreement brings new opportuni ..

36 minutes ago

Young Economist Programme creates fresh pastures f ..

51 minutes ago

Indian rulers longing for elimination of non-Hindu ..

3 hours ago

Wuhan Zall win to cap symbolic start to virus-hit ..

2 minutes ago

Fazle Hakim grieved over death of Malik Behram Kha ..

2 minutes ago

Enable wins historic third King George at Ascot

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.