Two die, so many injure in accident on M-9

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :Two persons lost their lives and so many were injured in a collision between a truck and a mini truck on M-9 Motorway in Jamshoro district on Saturday.

The police spokesman informed that the accident occurred near the police check post number 13 on the motorway.

According to him, the mini truck's driver Asim Khan and cleaner Ali Akbar died in the accident.

The driver and cleaner of the other truck were injured and were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital.

The incident's FIR has not been lodged so far.