Two education officials reshuffled

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Two officials of Elementary and Secondary education department have been reshuffled on Tuesday.

According to detail, Deputy District Education Officer (DDEO) Tank of BS-17, Gul Faraz was transferred and posted as DDEO Lakki Marwat while Principal Government High Secondary school Hathala DI Khan of BS-18, Dr Zainullah was transferred and posted as DDEO Tank.

The officers were directed to submit compliance reports within a week with immediate effect, in public interest.