Two flour mills sealed over black marketing of flour in Peshawar

District administration Peshawar sealed two flour mills and canceled their wheat quota over selling the official Atta (flour) in black market

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Mohammad Ali Asghar, the Assistant Commissioner (AC), Dr.

Ihtesham-ul-Haq conducted raids on various flour mills situated on Budhni Road and sealed two flour mills and canceled their wheat quota for selling official flour in black market.

The raids were conducted on complaints received by the Deputy Commissioner regarding the selling of the official flour by some flour mills.

The Deputy Commissioner has directed all officers of the district administration for daily basis inspection of the all flour mills of the district and initiation of legal proceeding against those involved in the black marketing of the official flour.