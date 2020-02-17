UrduPoint.com
Two Flour Mills Sealed Over Black Marketing Of Flour In Peshawar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 07:15 PM

Two flour mills sealed over black marketing of flour in Peshawar

District administration Peshawar sealed two flour mills and canceled their wheat quota over selling the official Atta (flour) in black market

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :District administration Peshawar sealed two flour mills and canceled their wheat quota over selling the official Atta (flour) in black market.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Mohammad Ali Asghar, the Assistant Commissioner (AC), Dr.

Ihtesham-ul-Haq conducted raids on various flour mills situated on Budhni Road and sealed two flour mills and canceled their wheat quota for selling official flour in black market.

The raids were conducted on complaints received by the Deputy Commissioner regarding the selling of the official flour by some flour mills.

The Deputy Commissioner has directed all officers of the district administration for daily basis inspection of the all flour mills of the district and initiation of legal proceeding against those involved in the black marketing of the official flour.

