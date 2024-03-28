Two gangs of robbers, bike lifters busted, 52 bikes recovered

Police have busted two gangs of criminals with the arrest of seven robbers and bike lifters and recovered 52 motorcycles besides cash, other valuables and weapons from their possession

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Police have busted two gangs of criminals with the arrest of seven robbers and bike lifters and recovered 52 motorcycles besides cash, other valuables and weapons from their possession.

Police spokesman said on Thursday that in line with special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar, police launched a crackdown against criminals involved in snatching valuables and cash from citizens at gunpoint.

The Qutabpur police busted notorious Tayyab robbers gang and arrested four criminals including the ring leader Tayyab, Muhammad Muzamil, Muhammad Saadullah and Muhammad Amir.

Police have also recovered looted valuables including 27 motorcycles, Rs 470,000 in cash and weapons from their possession.

In another raid, the Muzaffarabad police arrested three motorcycle lifters Abdullah, Muhammad Siddique and Muhammad Gulzar and recovered 25 stolen motorcycles from their possession.

Further investigations were underway and more recoveries were expected from the accused, police sources added.