Two Held For Decanting LPG Illegally

Muhammad Irfan Published June 04, 2023 | 05:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi district police under an ongoing operation against illegal decanting of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and conducted raids and arrested two accused.

According to a police spokesman, Rata Amral police arrested Minhas and Umar for operating illegal LPG agencies.

Police confiscated LPG cylinders and refilling gadgets from their possession and registered separate cases against the accused, he added.

