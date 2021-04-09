UrduPoint.com
Two Injured In Firing Incident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 10:10 AM

Two injured in firing incident

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Two people were injured in firing incident among one of them was shifted at Multan's hospital.

Rescuers said eight people riding on two motorbikes had opened fire on victims Rana Mushtaq Mujeed and his relative Rana Arslan near Aghoos Marriage Hall located in tehsil Kot Addu.

As a result, both of them got wounded.

SHO Kot Addu police Asmat Abbas got to the crime scene to remove the wounded in THQ hospital from where Rana Mushtaq was referred to Nishtar hospital Multan since the medic declared his health as quite serious.

Police suspected the incident being caused following old enmity.

However investigation was initiated by the police after registering FIRs against the said number of unidentified assailants.

