Two killed in accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Two people were killed in an accident in the area of Nishatabad police station on Thursday.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said a speeding trailer hit a rickshaw near Gattwala Bridge on Sheikhupura Road.

As a result, Kamran Khan,20, and Ayaz Khan, 25, died on the spot.

The police reached the spot and took the bodies into custody whileinvestigation is underway.