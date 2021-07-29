UrduPoint.com
Two Killed In Accident

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 06:10 PM

Two killed in accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Two people were killed in an accident in the area of Nishatabad police station on Thursday.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said a speeding trailer hit a rickshaw near Gattwala Bridge on Sheikhupura Road.

As a result, Kamran Khan,20, and Ayaz Khan, 25, died on the spot.

The police reached the spot and took the bodies into custody whileinvestigation is underway.

