Two killed in firing incidents

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :Two persons were gunned down in two separate firing incidents in Sargodha region, here on Wednesday.

In Sakasar area, one Qadeer and others opened fire after exchange of harsh words with two persons, Tanzeel Hussain and his brother Muhammad Waqar, residents of Sakasar area, on some domestic issue.

Resultantly, Tanzeel Hussain died-on-spot, while his brother sustained injuries.

In another incident, taking place in Sahiba Blochan area, one Sabir of Sahiba Blochan shot his opponent Naeem to death on an old enmity.

Sakasar police and Sahiba Blochan police reached the spot, and shifted the bodies to hospital for necessary legal formalities.

Further investigation was under way.