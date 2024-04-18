Open Menu

Two Killed In Mardan Clash Over House Dispute: Police

Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2024 | 11:40 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Two persons were killed during a blood shootout between two rival groups over a house ownership dispute in the Mardan district, police said on Thursday.

Jamshed Khan and his son Zulkifal were in their house when accused Ejaz Khan and Shahsawar allegedly entered and started firing at them after the exchange of heated words, killing both of them on the spot.

The incident occurred at Landakai in the limit of Hoti police station Mardan.

Later, the victims were laid to rest at their ancestral graveyard after autopsy.

Related Topics

Firing Police Exchange Police Station Mardan Blood

