Two killed in Mehmood Abad over domestic issues

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) ::At least two persons were killed by their rivals near Mehmood Abad area over a domestic dispute.

According to an FIR lodged by the widow of the deceased Said Ameen in Yar Hussain Police Station stated that her husband accompanied by his cousin Abrar Hussain were on way to their home after attending a hearing in family court at Chota Lahor, Swabi, police said on Monday.

She said in FIR when their rickshaw reached the Mahmood Abad area on Swabi-Mardan Road, their rivals Haq Nawaz and Mujra Khan allegedly opened fire on them killing the both on the spot. The reason behind the brutal killing was ascertained to an old domestic dispute.

Police registered the cases and conducted search operations to arrest the killers.