Two Killed In Road Accident
Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2025 | 02:00 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Two people have died as a car overturned on the Lalian-Kalwal road near Ada Bahiwal due to speeding.
The rescue sources said two persons were killed on the spot while three were injured in the accident.
The dead bodies had been identified as Jafran, daughter of Sabir Hussain (18 ), a resident of Bhuana, and Ali, 3 years old, they added.
They said the bodies and the injured had been shifted to a nearby hospital.
