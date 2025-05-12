Open Menu

Two Killed In Road Accident

Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2025 | 02:00 PM

Two killed in road accident

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Two people have died as a car overturned on the Lalian-Kalwal road near Ada Bahiwal due to speeding.

The rescue sources said two persons were killed on the spot while three were injured in the accident.

The dead bodies had been identified as Jafran, daughter of Sabir Hussain (18 ), a resident of Bhuana, and Ali, 3 years old, they added.

They said the bodies and the injured had been shifted to a nearby hospital.

APP/mha/378

Recent Stories

Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as ..

Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as airspace reopens

1 minute ago
 vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVol ..

Vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVolt Battery & Anti-Drop Armor De ..

14 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authori ..

Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authority named a Great Place to Work ..

17 minutes ago
 Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exe ..

Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exemplary experience in trade fac ..

19 minutes ago
 Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-yea ..

Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-year career

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after cea ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after ceasefire with India

2 hours ago
Amber Heard announces birth of twins on Mother's D ..

Amber Heard announces birth of twins on Mother's Day 2025

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2025

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2025

1 day ago
 Gold prices remain stable in local markets of Paki ..

Gold prices remain stable in local markets of Pakistan

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan