Secretary education board inspects exam centers, warns against cheating:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Secretary education board Syed Abul Hassan Naqvi on Monday visited various examination centers setup in the city and checked the arrangements.

During his visit,he inspected the administrative arrangements for the ongoing Intermediate examinations and spoke with students about the challenges and facilities related to the examination process.

He said that effective measures were taken by the Education Board to make sure transparency and fairness in the examination process.

The Secretary Education Board warned that any student found cheating or any examination staff found facilitating cheating will face strict legal action. Special inspection teams would remain active throughout the examination period to monitor the process,he concluded.