Open Menu

Secretary Education Board Inspects Exam Centers, Warns Against Cheating:

Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2025 | 01:20 PM

Secretary education board inspects exam centers, warns against cheating:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Secretary education board Syed Abul Hassan Naqvi on Monday visited various examination centers setup in the city and checked the arrangements.

During his visit,he inspected the administrative arrangements for the ongoing Intermediate examinations and spoke with students about the challenges and facilities related to the examination process.

He said that effective measures were taken by the Education Board to make sure transparency and fairness in the examination process.

The Secretary Education Board warned that any student found cheating or any examination staff found facilitating cheating will face strict legal action. Special inspection teams would remain active throughout the examination period to monitor the process,he concluded.

Recent Stories

Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-yea ..

Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-year career

45 minutes ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after cea ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after ceasefire with India

1 hour ago
 Amber Heard announces birth of twins on Mother's D ..

Amber Heard announces birth of twins on Mother's Day 2025

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2025

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2025

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2025

1 day ago
 Gold prices remain stable in local markets of Paki ..

Gold prices remain stable in local markets of Pakistan

2 days ago
 Pakistan fully reopens airspace for all flights af ..

Pakistan fully reopens airspace for all flights after ceasefire

2 days ago
 Parineeti Chopra joins growing chorus against Indi ..

Parineeti Chopra joins growing chorus against Indian media's misinformation

2 days ago
 Turkish PhD student released by US court after arr ..

Turkish PhD student released by US court after arrest over Gaza protest

2 days ago
 US President Trump announces immediate ceasefire b ..

US President Trump announces immediate ceasefire between India, Pakistan

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan