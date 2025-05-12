Two Murder Suspects Arrested
Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2025 | 02:00 PM
WH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) The Wah Cantonment Police have arrested two suspects who shot dead a man during a robbery incident.
The police spokesman said that the suspects identified as Usama Khan along with Nadeem shot dead Khurrum Mukhtair in Mohra Nasiro area during a robbery bid under the limits of Wah Cantonment Police station on May 5.
The Police, through human intelligence, arrested the suspects and recovered weapons utilized in the murder.
