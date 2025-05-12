Open Menu

PM Visits Families Of Late Prof Sajid Mir, Arshad Warraich For Condolence

Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2025 | 01:30 PM

PM visits families of late Prof Sajid Mir, Arshad Warraich for condolence

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday visited the residence of late Ameer Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadith Senator Professor Sajid Mir and expressed deep sorrow over his passing.

Remembering him as a visionary political figure and religious scholar of Pakistan, the prime minister prayed for peace for the departed soul and strength for the bereaved family to bear the loss.

He said that the death of Professor Sajid Mir had inflicted an irreparable loss to the country’s political landscape.

Prime Minister Shehbaz recalled that late Sajid Mir consistently raised his voice against extremism and sectarianism, calling it a golden chapter in his services to politics and religion.

Meanwhile, the prime minister also visited the residence of late former Member of Provincial Assembly and PML-N leader Chaudhry Arshad Warraich here and expressed condolences to the bereaved family.

He prayed for peace for the departed soul and patience for the family.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal and Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar accompanied the prime minister.

