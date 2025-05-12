BISE Issues Roll Number Slips For Intermediate Part-I Exams
Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2025 | 02:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad on Monday issued roll number slips to the students appearing in the first annual exams of Intermediate Part-I (11th grade).
According to BISE spokesman,the regular students would receive their roll number slips through their respective institutions while the slips for private candidates were dispatched at their given postal addresses.
He said that the students could also download their roll number slips from the official board website www.
bisefsd.edu.pk.
More information in this regard could be obtained from the office of Controller Examinations through telephone number 041-2517710, 041-9330366,from the office of Deputy Controller Examinations (Inter) through 041-2517716, 041-2517712 and 041-9330399,he added.
He further said that the first year examinations would commence from May 20, 2025 (Tuesday) and the education board has completed all necessary arrangements to conduct the exams in a free, fair and transparent manner.
