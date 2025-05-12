Power supply from 50 feeders disrupted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Power supply was disrupted in several areas of the region after 50 feeders tripped due to stormy weather conditions last night.

Spokesman of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) said that Faisalabad,Sargodha,Toba Tek Singh and Jhang circles were hit by heavy rain and strong winds which caused widespread power outages.

He said that field staff remained on high alert and the FESCO technicians immediately started work for restoration of electricity in the affected areas.

He said that Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engineer,Muhammad Amir was personally supervising the restoration efforts and the power supply would be restored to all affected feeders very soon.

However,the FESCO administration has expressed regret to the consumers for inconvenience caused due to temporary disruption in electricity,he added.