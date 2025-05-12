Open Menu

Crime Rate Reduced By 75% Under Beat System:

Umer Jamshaid Published May 12, 2025 | 01:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) District Police Officer, Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf on Monday said that the crime rate was reduced by 75% under Beat System which was recently implemented across the division.

Talking to APP here,the DPO briefed that there was 75% reduction in vehicle theft, 40% reduction in robbery and 42% reduction in vehicle snatching incidents,whereas incidents of theft of rickshaws, loaders and motorcycle were also decreased by 50%.

As many as 43 gangs were arrested in property crime cases, and a total of Rs 140 million was recovered from them, the DPO said.

It has been observed, “Success rate against crimes like robbery/gang rape, child abduction and murder has reached 95%, while crimes against minors has been reduced by 11% due to the remarkable initiative of arresting the culprits within 24 hours.

"Sohaib said.

Moreover, 67% reduction in murders during robberies and 16% in overall murders were recorded,while 1442 accused were arrested, while 02 were brought from abroad and taken to justice.

He said that 661 cases were registered against drug peddlers and a total of 166-kg ice, 30-kg heroin, 530-kg hashish, 6480 bottles of liquor were recovered.

