Crime Rate Reduced By 75% Under Beat System:
Umer Jamshaid Published May 12, 2025 | 01:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) District Police Officer, Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf on Monday said that the crime rate was reduced by 75% under Beat System which was recently implemented across the division.
Talking to APP here,the DPO briefed that there was 75% reduction in vehicle theft, 40% reduction in robbery and 42% reduction in vehicle snatching incidents,whereas incidents of theft of rickshaws, loaders and motorcycle were also decreased by 50%.
As many as 43 gangs were arrested in property crime cases, and a total of Rs 140 million was recovered from them, the DPO said.
It has been observed, “Success rate against crimes like robbery/gang rape, child abduction and murder has reached 95%, while crimes against minors has been reduced by 11% due to the remarkable initiative of arresting the culprits within 24 hours.
"Sohaib said.
Moreover, 67% reduction in murders during robberies and 16% in overall murders were recorded,while 1442 accused were arrested, while 02 were brought from abroad and taken to justice.
He said that 661 cases were registered against drug peddlers and a total of 166-kg ice, 30-kg heroin, 530-kg hashish, 6480 bottles of liquor were recovered.
Recent Stories
Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exemplary experience in trade fac ..
Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-year career
Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after ceasefire with India
Amber Heard announces birth of twins on Mother's Day 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2025
Gold prices remain stable in local markets of Pakistan
Pakistan fully reopens airspace for all flights after ceasefire
Parineeti Chopra joins growing chorus against Indian media's misinformation
Turkish PhD student released by US court after arrest over Gaza protest
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DPM Dar, Saudi envoy reaffirm commitment to further strengthen bilateral ties5 minutes ago
-
Crime rate reduced by 75% under beat system:5 minutes ago
-
PM visits families of late Prof Sajid Mir, Arshad Warraich for condolence15 minutes ago
-
Nation salutes Pak Army’s bravery: Kissan Ittehad15 minutes ago
-
Secretary education board inspects exam centers, warns against cheating:25 minutes ago
-
Six profiteers held:25 minutes ago
-
People of Lahore celebrate victory against India31 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of renowned Urdu Poet Syed Zameer Jafri observed35 minutes ago
-
Two killed, two injured in Gambat firing incident45 minutes ago
-
One dead, eight rescued from snow-covered Noori Top3 hours ago
-
Modern lab, solarization of tube-well inaugurated at BKMC4 hours ago
-
Renowned Hair Transplant Surgeon Dr Ashfaq meets Governor Kundi to discuss healthcare challenges13 hours ago