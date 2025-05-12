Open Menu

Nation Salutes Pak Army’s Bravery: Kissan Ittehad

Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2025 | 01:30 PM

Nation salutes Pak Army’s bravery: Kissan Ittehad

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Pakistan Kissan Ittehad President Khalid Mahmood Khokhar on Monday lauded the Pakistan

Armed Forces for delivering a decisive blow to Indian aggression.

Addressing a press conference at the Multan Press Club, he stated that the Pakistan Armed Forces

successfully shot down Indian jets and drones, marking a significant achievement in modern warfare.

The Pak armed forces disrupted seventy per cent of India’s power supply, he added.

He said that the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) effectively paralyzed the Indian defense network,

adding that the PAF shot down Indian jets and set a global record.

"Our military proved its words with action, and the whole world now acknowledges

strength of Pakistan Armed Forces, he said.

Khokhar remarked that Pakistan’s counterattacks had left India speechless. He said that

due to India’s failures, the Rafale manufacturing company is now facing severe setbacks.

