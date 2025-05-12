Nation Salutes Pak Army’s Bravery: Kissan Ittehad
Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2025 | 01:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Pakistan Kissan Ittehad President Khalid Mahmood Khokhar on Monday lauded the Pakistan
Armed Forces for delivering a decisive blow to Indian aggression.
Addressing a press conference at the Multan Press Club, he stated that the Pakistan Armed Forces
successfully shot down Indian jets and drones, marking a significant achievement in modern warfare.
The Pak armed forces disrupted seventy per cent of India’s power supply, he added.
He said that the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) effectively paralyzed the Indian defense network,
adding that the PAF shot down Indian jets and set a global record.
"Our military proved its words with action, and the whole world now acknowledges
strength of Pakistan Armed Forces, he said.
Khokhar remarked that Pakistan’s counterattacks had left India speechless. He said that
due to India’s failures, the Rafale manufacturing company is now facing severe setbacks.
Recent Stories
Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-year career
Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after ceasefire with India
Amber Heard announces birth of twins on Mother's Day 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2025
Gold prices remain stable in local markets of Pakistan
Pakistan fully reopens airspace for all flights after ceasefire
Parineeti Chopra joins growing chorus against Indian media's misinformation
Turkish PhD student released by US court after arrest over Gaza protest
US President Trump announces immediate ceasefire between India, Pakistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM visits families of late Prof Sajid Mir, Arshad Warraich for condolence6 minutes ago
-
Nation salutes Pak Army’s bravery: Kissan Ittehad7 minutes ago
-
Secretary education board inspects exam centers, warns against cheating:16 minutes ago
-
Six profiteers held:16 minutes ago
-
People of Lahore celebrate victory against India23 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of renowned Urdu Poet Syed Zameer Jafri observed27 minutes ago
-
Two killed, two injured in Gambat firing incident36 minutes ago
-
One dead, eight rescued from snow-covered Noori Top3 hours ago
-
Modern lab, solarization of tube-well inaugurated at BKMC4 hours ago
-
Renowned Hair Transplant Surgeon Dr Ashfaq meets Governor Kundi to discuss healthcare challenges13 hours ago
-
ISPR-PRESS ***TWO*** ISLAMABAD *** LAST ***13 hours ago
-
HCCI organize “Azm-e-Nao” Conference to express solidarity with Armed forces13 hours ago