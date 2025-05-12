WUM observes Youm-e-Tashakkur

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) The Women University Multan (WUM) on Monday observed Youm-e-Tashakkur to pay tribute to the armed forces for their historic and decisive response to Indian aggression and the success of operation 'Bunyan um Marsoos'.

A solidarity walk was held from the Admin block,led by Pro Vice Chancellor(VC),Prof Dr Kalsoom Paracha and Director Student Affairs Dr Adeela Saeed.Heads of departments, faculty members, and students participated by chanting slogans in support of Pakistan and its armed forces.They condemned Indian attacks and vowed to defend the country at all costs.

Addressing the gathering,Prof Dr Kalsoom Pracha lauded the military's courage and professionalism.

She stated that the armed forces had given a befitting response to the enemy and that the nation stands united like a steel wall behind them.

She added the day symbolizes unity, peace, and Pakistan’s resolve to safeguard its sovereignty. Participants expressed their unwavering patriotism and warned that any future aggression would be met with a strong reply.