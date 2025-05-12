Six Profiteers Held:
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 12, 2025 | 01:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Six shopkeepers were booked accused of profiteering from various parts of the city here on Monday.
According to official sources, the price control magistrates inspected various points of the city and got arrested six shopkeepers including Kashif,Mumtaz,Dilawar,Akhtar,Javed and Safdar for overcharging and imposed hefty fines.
Cases were registered against them.
Recent Stories
Vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVolt Battery & Anti-Drop Armor De ..
Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authority named a Great Place to Work ..
Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exemplary experience in trade fac ..
Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-year career
Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after ceasefire with India
Amber Heard announces birth of twins on Mother's Day 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2025
Gold prices remain stable in local markets of Pakistan
Pakistan fully reopens airspace for all flights after ceasefire
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Power supply from 50 feeders disrupted4 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar, Saudi envoy reaffirm commitment to further strengthen bilateral ties14 minutes ago
-
Crime rate reduced by 75% under beat system:14 minutes ago
-
PM visits families of late Prof Sajid Mir, Arshad Warraich for condolence24 minutes ago
-
Nation salutes Pak Army’s bravery: Kissan Ittehad24 minutes ago
-
Secretary education board inspects exam centers, warns against cheating:34 minutes ago
-
Six profiteers held:34 minutes ago
-
People of Lahore celebrate victory against India40 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of renowned Urdu Poet Syed Zameer Jafri observed44 minutes ago
-
Two killed, two injured in Gambat firing incident54 minutes ago
-
One dead, eight rescued from snow-covered Noori Top3 hours ago
-
Modern lab, solarization of tube-well inaugurated at BKMC4 hours ago