Two killed on road in faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Two people, including a child, were killed while another was injured in an accident near here on Friday.

According to the Rescue1122, Haroon,18, Mujahid,12, and Azhar,10, of Chak No 224 Wazir Khan Wali were travelling a motorcycle on Samundri Roadwhen a truck hit it.

As a result, Haroon and Mujahid were killed on the spot while Azhar was injured.