Open Menu

Two Labours Of Shangla Killed In Mines Of Mach, Dargai

Muhammad Irfan Published August 16, 2023 | 08:00 PM

Two labours of Shangla killed in mines of Mach, Dargai

Two mine workers of Shangla were killed in the mines of Mach and Dargai on Wednesday

SHANGLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) : Two mine workers of Shangla were killed in the mines of Mach and Dargai on Wednesday.

According to information, a miner, Shah Rehman of Basi Tehsil Alpuri was electrocuted in a coal mine in Mach area of Baluchistan.

Another, mine worker, Ziauddin lost his life in a gas explosion that occurred in Chromite mine of Dargai. The miner was a resident of the remote Tehsil Pagorai of Shangla.

Related Topics

Shangla Dargai Alpuri Gas

Recent Stories

Dubai Municipality leverages AI robots in testing ..

Dubai Municipality leverages AI robots in testing construction materials

15 minutes ago
 US industrial production returns to growth in July ..

US industrial production returns to growth in July

7 minutes ago
 DC visits Takht Bhai relics, inspects alternative ..

DC visits Takht Bhai relics, inspects alternative route

7 minutes ago
 Hot & dry weather forecasts in Sukkur

Hot & dry weather forecasts in Sukkur

7 minutes ago
 President confers Civil Awards on nine more Pakist ..

President confers Civil Awards on nine more Pakistani citizens

7 minutes ago
 SAU admission process to start on Aug 20

SAU admission process to start on Aug 20

16 minutes ago
DWTC&#039;s hospitality division sees 32% growth i ..

DWTC&#039;s hospitality division sees 32% growth in H1&#039;23

30 minutes ago
 Fatima Bint Mubarak Women Sports Award continues r ..

Fatima Bint Mubarak Women Sports Award continues receiving nomination files

31 minutes ago
 England's Lucy Bronze elated at reaching World Cup ..

England's Lucy Bronze elated at reaching World Cup final

19 minutes ago
 ATC issues show cause notice to PIMH medical super ..

ATC issues show cause notice to PIMH medical superintendent

19 minutes ago
 Ruthless England beat Australia to set up World Cu ..

Ruthless England beat Australia to set up World Cup final with Spain

19 minutes ago
 Health dept terminates doctor's attachment order

Health dept terminates doctor's attachment order

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan