Two labours of Shangla killed in mines of Mach, Dargai

SHANGLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) : Two mine workers of Shangla were killed in the mines of Mach and Dargai on Wednesday.

According to information, a miner, Shah Rehman of Basi Tehsil Alpuri was electrocuted in a coal mine in Mach area of Baluchistan.

Another, mine worker, Ziauddin lost his life in a gas explosion that occurred in Chromite mine of Dargai. The miner was a resident of the remote Tehsil Pagorai of Shangla.