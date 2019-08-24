Two men killed, another injured by unidentified persons in DI Khan

Two men were shot dead and another person sustained critical bullet wounds on Saturday in Daraban Kalan tehsil of Dera Ismail Khan (DI Khan) when unidentified gunmen opened fire at them in a local hotel

D I KHAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th August, 2019) Two men were shot dead and another person sustained critical bullet wounds on Saturday in Daraban Kalan tehsil of Dera Ismail Khan (DI Khan) when unidentified gunmen opened fire at them in a local hotel.

Daraban Kalan is a congested area and a junction that links Khyber Pakhtunkwa with Punjab, South Waziristan and Balochistan.Rescue officials rushed the injured person to the District Headquarters DI Khan hospital, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Naqeeb Ullah and Sami Ullah.Security forces have cordoned off the area following the attack and launched a search operation to track down the gunmen.