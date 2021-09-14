Two notorious criminals killed in police encounter

(@FahadShabbir)

The Sukkur Police shot dead two notorious criminals in an encounter in the Katcha area of Bagariji in Sukkur

Talking to media at his office here on Tuesday, SSP Sukkur Irfan Samo said that a gang of criminals in the Katcha area of Bagariji had attacked the police, when they were searching for hideouts of criminals.

He said the police had hit back and in the exchange of fire, two criminals, identified as Pahlwan Kharoos, having Rs 0.5 million head money, and a dacoit, Allah Dino alias Lado Kharoos, were killed, while their accomplices managed to escape.

The police have also recovered two Kalashnikov and ammunition from their possession.

He said the criminals were wanted by the police in different cases of murders, highway robberies, kidnappings for ransom and other cases.