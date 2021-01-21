UrduPoint.com
Two Of Same Family Killed In Accident In Vehari

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 12:49 PM

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Two persons of a same family has been died in a motorbike accident at Karam Pur road near Chuk 47/WB Mumtaz Garden here on Thursday.

According to rescue official, the motorbike was hit by a tractor trolly.

Rescuers officials has shifted them to nearby hospital where they were pronounced as dead.

Dead bodies were identified as Ramsha, 15 and Muhammad Junaid, daughter and son of Shakoor Ahmad.

