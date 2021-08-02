UrduPoint.com

Two Persons Die In Road Accident

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 05:40 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Two persons died while another sustained serious injuries as their motorcycle was hit by a tractor-trolley at Kacha Khoh -Vehari road.

According to Rescue 1122, the mishap occurred near Vehari Morr.

The deceased persons are identified as Nadeem and Mazhar. However, critically injured Muhammad Khan was shifted to hospital for treatment.

Kacha Khoh police is investigating into the incident.

