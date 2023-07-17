Open Menu

Two Police Officers Suspended Over Corruption Charges

Muhammad Irfan Published July 17, 2023 | 07:10 PM

Two police officers suspended over corruption charges

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Police IGP Sindh on Monday suspended two officers of Karachi Range over their alleged involvement in corruption.

According to an order issued in this regard, two sub-divisional police officers (SDPOs) of district East were suspended and were directed to report to the Central Police Office (CPO).

The suspended officers include SDPO Bin Qasim, DSP Nazar Muhammad and SDPO Quaidabad, DSP Ghulam Parwar Mirani.

They were suspended with immediate effect, pending inquiry into their conduct. During the period of their suspension, the officers will draw pay and allowances as admissible to them under the rules, the order read.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Corruption Police Bin Qasim

Recent Stories

EPAA launches 6th edition of &#039;Together for a ..

EPAA launches 6th edition of &#039;Together for a More Beautiful Summer&#039; Pr ..

10 minutes ago
 UAE Pro League awards ceremony to take place Augus ..

UAE Pro League awards ceremony to take place August 10th

25 minutes ago
 Global temperatures soar as US and China renew cli ..

Global temperatures soar as US and China renew climate talks

1 hour ago
 ERC inaugurates 5 high-tech halls at Tishreen Univ ..

ERC inaugurates 5 high-tech halls at Tishreen University in Syria

1 hour ago
 Shakeel, Agha hit fifties, bring Pakistan back on ..

Shakeel, Agha hit fifties, bring Pakistan back on track against Sri Lanka

1 hour ago
 Pervez Khattak launches PTI- Parliamentarians

Pervez Khattak launches PTI- Parliamentarians

2 hours ago
Pakistan expresses dissent on new financial model ..

Pakistan expresses dissent on new financial model for ICC events

2 hours ago
 Infinix NOTE 30 Pro Series: A Wireless Future is j ..

Infinix NOTE 30 Pro Series: A Wireless Future is just around the corner?

2 hours ago
 Emirates Development Bank wins International Finan ..

Emirates Development Bank wins International Finance award for &#039;Best Region ..

3 hours ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi reviews Sharjah Book Authority&#0 ..

Bodour Al Qasimi reviews Sharjah Book Authority&#039;s latest events and program ..

3 hours ago
 UAE Government delegation participates in United N ..

UAE Government delegation participates in United Nations High-Level Political Fo ..

3 hours ago
 Sharjah&#039;s Cultural Affairs Department organis ..

Sharjah&#039;s Cultural Affairs Department organises Arabic Poetry Forum in Guin ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan