Two police officers suspended over corruption charges

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Police IGP Sindh on Monday suspended two officers of Karachi Range over their alleged involvement in corruption.

According to an order issued in this regard, two sub-divisional police officers (SDPOs) of district East were suspended and were directed to report to the Central Police Office (CPO).

The suspended officers include SDPO Bin Qasim, DSP Nazar Muhammad and SDPO Quaidabad, DSP Ghulam Parwar Mirani.

They were suspended with immediate effect, pending inquiry into their conduct. During the period of their suspension, the officers will draw pay and allowances as admissible to them under the rules, the order read.