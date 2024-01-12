Two purification plants made operational in Jalal Pur

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) Two new modern purification plants have been made operational in two high schools of Jalalpur Pirwala by the district administration.

The purification plants have been built in collaboration with the private sector at girls and boys schools.

Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer signed the agreement for handing over water purification plants here on Friday.

A private Oil Company gave a briefing regarding the installation and delivery of a water purification plant.

Speaking on this occasion, DC said that the supply of clean drinking water in Jalalpur Pirwala and Shujabad was a top priority.

The private sector was assisting the district administration in installing water purification plants in government schools.

More clean water plants will be installed in Shujabad and Jalalpur tehsils, he concluded.