Two sweet units, juice factory sealed in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :Food safety teams of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Tuesday sealed two sweet units and a juice factory during inspection of food outlets across south Punjab

The sweet units were sealed on presence of pests on sweets, poor cleanliness, poor quality products in Dera Ghazi Khan and Layyah while a juice factory was sealed on use of chemicals and other violations.

Food safety teams also imposed Rs 207,000 fine on violating food outlets in Multan, Lodhran, Bahawalnagar, Rahimyar Khan, Rajanpur, Khanewal and Bahawalpur.

Many other food points were also issued warnings.