UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Envoy Hails Government's Policies

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 11:44 PM

UAE envoy hails government's policies

United Arab Emirates (UAE) envoy to Pakistan Hammad Obaid Ibrahimi AlZaabi called on Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Monday and lauded the policies of the incumbent government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ):United Arab Emirates (UAE) envoy to Pakistan Hammad Obaid Ibrahimi AlZaabi called on Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Monday and lauded the policies of the incumbent government.

According to the details issued by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) Central Media Department, It had been decided that a joint team of Ministry of Communications and Motorway Police would visit UAE in the ongoing month.

The minister briefed the envoy about motorway police's driving authority and the measures to bring innovation in the program.

It was also decided that the Ministry of Communications and officials of UAE would work together to ensure that the driving licence issued by Motorway police could be used in UAE as well.

Along with that discussions also held regarding the utility of Pakistan's eTag and UAE's Salik system.

The minister apprised the envoy about the role of Ministry of Communications in promoting tourism.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Motorway UAE Visit United Arab Emirates Media Government

Recent Stories

Couple shot dead over minor issue in Charsadda

9 minutes ago

Yemeni Conflicting Sides Agee on New Measures to S ..

21 minutes ago

US, Russian Sister Cities to Hold Conference in Li ..

23 minutes ago

United Nations Security Council Condemns 'In Stron ..

23 minutes ago

NMC participates in Arab Media Standing Committee ..

46 minutes ago

US House to Vote on Resolution Condemning Trump's ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.