(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ):United Arab Emirates (UAE) envoy to Pakistan Hammad Obaid Ibrahimi AlZaabi called on Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Monday and lauded the policies of the incumbent government.

According to the details issued by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) Central Media Department, It had been decided that a joint team of Ministry of Communications and Motorway Police would visit UAE in the ongoing month.

The minister briefed the envoy about motorway police's driving authority and the measures to bring innovation in the program.

It was also decided that the Ministry of Communications and officials of UAE would work together to ensure that the driving licence issued by Motorway police could be used in UAE as well.

Along with that discussions also held regarding the utility of Pakistan's eTag and UAE's Salik system.

The minister apprised the envoy about the role of Ministry of Communications in promoting tourism.