UAF Ranked 66th Best University Of World

Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2023 | 04:40 PM

UAF ranked 66th best university of world

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has emerged 66th best university of the globe in the subject Agriculture and Forestry and 12th best in Asia as per global renowned QS World University Ranking 2023.

It was stated by UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan while addressing the deans and directors meeting. He appreciated the role and untiring efforts of the campus community for achieving the said goal.

Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said the UAF was opening up a new avenue of progress and prosperity.

Last year, the University was at 74th in world ranking in subject category agriculture and forestry and 14th in Asia. The university stands in every renowned ranking of the globe.

He said that the university was committed to address agricultural problems, rural development, produce tangible researches, skilled manpower with leadership qualities; outreach and strengthened academia industry linkages that would help build knowledge based economy. He was of the view that in a month, the university varieties of Okra, chia, rose, and sugarcane were approved.

Director Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization Dr Jafar Jaskani added that in the new QS ranking, the UAF stands at the overall score 69.3, International research networks54.7, the citations per paper 83.4 and the H-index citations are 84.5, academic and employerreputation score 60.9 and 82.2, respectively.

