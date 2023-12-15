UAJK showcases innovation, excellence at grand exhibition

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) The University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) on Friday, hosted a spectacular grand exhibition, where the graduating students of the BS Computer Science and Information Technology (CS&IT) session 2019-23 showcased their remarkable final year projects.

The event, organized by the Department of Computer Sciences and Information Technology, garnered significant attention from the academic community, with the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi, gracing the occasion, a news release said.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi, along with principal officers and heads of various academic departments, toured the exhibition, gaining insights into the innovative projects presented by the students. Notable projects included a Fight Detection and Alert System, Smart Trashbin, DEPTH, Distance Estimation App, Real-Time Bus Tracking System, Silence CA Chat Application, Sentiment Indicator, HyperCloud, Smart Cap, and several others.

Expressing admiration for the dedication, innovation, and hard work demonstrated by the students and their mentors, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi underscored the significance of information technology in the current era. Addressing the graduating students, faculty, and officials, he urged them to align their projects with market demands, emphasizing the great potential of the IT industry that awaits exploration.

Dr. Abbasi commended the CS and IT Department for its highly qualified faculty, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and well-equipped labs, positioning it as an ideal destination for those aspiring to excel in information technology. He lauded the department's commitment to producing talent for the industry and expressed appreciation for the innovative ideas showcased during the exhibition.

Acknowledging the efforts of the Chairman CS and IT, Dr. Syed Ali Abbas, Associate Professor, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi praised the splendid organization of the exhibition. Controller Examination Prof. Dr. Wajid Aziz Lone emphasized the significance of IT and AI in the contemporary era and called for the commercialization of innovative ideas developed by the students.

Dr. Syed Ali Abbas expressed gratitude to Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi for his presence and to all principal officers and heads of departments for their support. He highlighted the positive impact of top management's interest and appreciation on the morale of the students.

The exhibition was concluded with the distribution of certificates among the successful students and organizers by Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi and other dignitaries, marking a celebration of achievements and fostering a promising future for the graduating students.