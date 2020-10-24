UBG nominates presidential, SVP candidates for FPCCI election

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :The United Business Group (UBG), the largest alliance of chambers and trade associations in the country, Saturday nominated Khalid Tawab from Karachi as it's presidential candidate for the annual election of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry being held on December 30, 2020.

President SAARC chamber of Commerce and Industry Iftikhar Ali Malik who is also Chairman UBG while talking to media here on Saturday, said that high level 20 members core committee held marathon session with UBG patron in chief SM Muneer in chair.

He said that the UBG provincial level scrutiny committees submitted their recommendations to core committee for the award of tickets to the best candidates contesting elections for the slots of president, SVP and VPs.

He said Rauf Mukhtar had been nominated as candidate for SVP while the Names of VPs seats would be announced shortly after further deliberations and consultations with provincial and local leaders.

He said that the best highly educated young traders enjoying the highest degree of integrity with a spirit of serving the business community would be awarded tickets on merit with consensus.

He said under rotation policy, federation president would belong to Sindh province.

Iftikhar Ali Malik said UBG would win the FPCCI elections as business community was in no mood to try those who had been tested in the past. He claimed that UBG would clean sweep federation election as 85 per cent of elected office bearers of chambers belonged to our group.

He said "traders have reposed full confidence in UBG for pursuing business friendly policies and supremacy of democracy besides taking all important decisions with consensus in the larger interest of the business community".

"We firmly believe in rule of law, promotion of democratic system and strengthening of national economy by safeguarding the interests of traders."Iftikhar Malik said that UBG would act as a bridge between traders and government and all out efforts would be made on top priority to take care of the interests of the business community as well as safeguarding the national interests.