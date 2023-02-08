UrduPoint.com

UHE Launches 'Global Journal Of Food Science & Human Nutrition'

February 08, 2023

UHE launches 'Global Journal of Food Science & Human Nutrition'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :The University of Home Economics (UHE) Lahore launched its "Global Journal of food Science & Human Nutrition", here on Wednesday.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Kanwal Ameen attended the launching ceremony, held at the syndicate room of the university.

While sharing her views, being the patron-in-chief, Prof. Kanwal said, "Food Science and Human Nutrition is a vast academic field, and the publication of the research journal will help promote and strengthen scholarly academic work.

"She said that international scholars and academicians were part of the board of editors and reviewers of research articles in order to ensure quality of the research publications. She congratulated the editors of the global journal Dr. Asma Bilal, Dr. Syed Abdul Wadood, Dr. Wahab Ali Khan, Dr. Abbas Khan, and Dr. Aiza Qamar for executing the academic task. Research papers are being accepted for publication and scholars might directly contact theDepartment of Food & Nutrition Health of the UHE.

