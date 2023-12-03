UK offering assistance to improve health, education sectors in Pakistan: Mahesh Mishra

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) Head of Economy and Trade (British High Commission) Mahesh Mishra stated that the United Kingdom was offering assistance to improve various sectors including health and education, in Pakistan.

He said this while addressing a ceremony at Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI).

Mahesh Mishra hailed Pakistan's commitment to economic stability.

Mishra highlighted ongoing programs across provinces, emphasizing efforts to boost employment in the SME sector and facilitate access to British markets for Pakistani businessmen.

Mishra commended the unique aroma and taste of Multani mangoes and explored the renowned Blue Pottery Institute, acknowledging its global significance.

He maintained that UK was assisting Pakistan to expand the tax net, aiming to alleviate pressure on existing taxpayers and attract new contributors.

Furthermore, Mishra outlined collaborative measures to address challenges in health and education, stressing the importance of skill development in the SME sector.

He stated, “The Infra Zamin” (Guarantee) Program, a non-profit credit extension facility designed to accelerate economic growth and enhance the regulatory environment.

He expressed dedication to boosting economic activity in South Punjab and fostering a conducive business environment.

Plans include improving the regulatory framework, promoting barter trade, and supporting Pakistani businesses in accessing the UK market. Mishra also unveiled a "green financing" program to facilitate Pakistan in combating environmental challenges, highlighting a 10-year commitment under the Climate Investment Program.

Mian Rashid Iqbal, President of the Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, also spoke and informed about Multan's rich heritage and economic potential. He underscored the city's diverse industries, from agriculture to handicrafts, and the formation of an alliance with seven Chambers in South Punjab to promote business activities.

The collaboration aims to foster trade, industry, commerce, agriculture, tourism, and IT sectors, with regular seminars and meetings between Pakistan and the UK, he added.

The establishment of a B2B platform was announced, promising to boost Pakistani exports and create employment opportunities, particularly in South Punjab.

On this occasion, Senior Economic Advisor Mr Louie Dani and many other local businessmen were also present.