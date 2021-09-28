UrduPoint.com

'Ulema Cooperation Imperative To Maintain Peace'

Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad said on Monday that cooperation of Ulema and religious leaders was imperative to main peace and law & order especially on religious events

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad said on Monday that cooperation of Ulema and religious leaders was imperative to main peace and law & order especially on religious events.

He was addressing a delegation of Pakistan Ulema Council and its allied parties in DC Complex here. He said that Ulema always played their role in promoting harmony and brotherhood which was necessary to foil the nefarious designs of anti-Islam elements.

He said the event of Muharram Chehlum was approaching and the government was making strenuous efforts to maintain peace on the occasion. Therefore, Ulema and religious leaders should teach the people about tolerance, love and brotherhood to eradicate sectarianism from the society. He said that foolproof security measures had been made for Chehlum of Muharramul Haraam.

However, full cooperation of religious scholars of all schools of thought was essential to make it successful, he added.

The Deputy Commissioner also appealed for vaccination against coronavirus and asked the Ulema to spread the message of precautionary measures against COVID.

Central Deputy General Secretary Pakistan Ulema Council/Member Ittehad Bainul Muslimeen Committee Punjab Allama Tahirul Hassan led the delegation and assured that Pakistan Ulema Council would fully cooperate for maintaining peace on religious occasions.

The delegation includes Maulana Rafiq Jami, Maulana Obaidullah Gormani, MaulanaHabib-ur-Rehman Abid, Mian Irshad Mujahid, Maulana Amin-ul-Haq, Maulana Izhar-ul-Haq,Sahibzada Hamza Tahir-ul-Hassan, Maulana Ghulamullah Khan and others.

