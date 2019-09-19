UrduPoint.com
UN Once Again Offers To Mediate Kashmir Issue

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 23 seconds ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 12:54 PM

United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday has once again offered to mediate escalating Kashmir issue between Pakistan and Indi

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th September, 2019) United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday has once again offered to mediate escalating Kashmir issue between Pakistan and India.According to details, the UN secretary-general has underscored the need for respecting human rights in Indian Occupied Kashmir which is under repressive lockdown for over six weeks now.Responding to a question during press conference marking the start of the General Assembly's 74th session, he said he would continue to advocate for the peaceful settlement of the decades-old Kashmir dispute.He also urged India and Pakistan to find a solution to the grave crisis through dialogue.

On the other hand, curfew and communications blackout have continued for the 46th consecutive day in occupied Kashmir with all shops and business establishments closed and schools without attendance.Due to the ongoing military clampdown, the people of the Kashmir valley are facing acute shortage of basic essentials including food, milk and life-saving drugs.Under the prevailing circumstances, the local newspapers find it difficult to hit the stands, while they couldn't update their online editions.Meanwhile, international media reported that screams of people are often heard from Indian army camps in occupied Kashmir at night, as troops pick up youth from villages and torture them.

