LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said Sunday the United Nations' silence over terrorist acts being committed by the extremist group Rashtriya Sawayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Indian premier Narendra Modi is highly questionable.

Talking to Amjad Javed Jaral from Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) delegations from various districts of Punjab here at the Governor's House, he said that Narendra Modi had become an enemy of the regional peace and humanity. He said the peace in region could not be established in Modi's presence.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that it had been 154 days of curfew in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and what the biggest terrorism could be than Narendra Modi's massacring of Indian Muslims through police and the RSS goons. But unfortunately, the UN and other international human rights organisations were keeping shameful silence over it, which is highly condemnable, he said.

The governor said Pakistan was standing with Kashmiris and Indian Muslims, and it would not leave them alone, adding that Pakistan was raising voice for them at every global forum. "Kashmir is jugular vein of Pakistan and now it is time that Muslim Ummah play an effective role collectively to rid the Kashmiris and Indian Muslims of Narendra Modi's aggressions," he added.

While talking to the party delegations from various districts of Punjab, Chaudhry Sarwar said that all parliamentary parties were standing with the Pakistan armed forces, which was a clear and loud message that we all are on the same page against country's enemies and for sovereignty and security of the motherland.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was adhering to the policy of transforming Pakistan into an economic giant. Unlike the past regimes, the incumbent government was taking unprecedented measures to purge the police and other institutions of political interference. The PTI government was striving to ensure maximum relief to the common man by ensuring social justice and economic development, he added.

The governor said the government was also achieving great successes in the field of economy. On the start of the new year, pakistan stock exchange surpassed 42,000 points, highest level in 16 months, and on the other hand, signing of Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with China was also manifestation of the resolve that the new year would be the year of Pakistan's progress and prosperity, he added.