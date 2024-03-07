Underground cabling project accelerates

(@FahadShabbir)

The work on 'Underground Cabling Project' in Sadar area has been accelerated for timely completion in which power cables are being shifted to the underground wiring system. The project is aimed at getting rid of jumbling electric wires as well as to enhance beauty of the cantonment areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) The work on 'Underground Cabling Project' in Sadar area has been accelerated for timely completion in which power cables are being shifted to the underground wiring system. The project is aimed at getting rid of jumbling electric wires as well as to enhance beauty of the cantonment areas.

Inaugurated in January 2024, phase I of the project includes shifting electric wires to the underground system in areas including Mall Road Service Road (North), Hyder Road, Bank Road, Canning Road and partial areas of Kashmir Road.

In an interaction with APP here on Thursday, spokesman Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB), Rasheed Saqib said that progress of the project was regularly being monitored by the concerned departments for its timely completion.

He informed that in Rs.850.0 million worth mega project, IESCO was installing and commissioning the power cables, whereas RCB was executing civil work.

Rs. 760.0 million will be spent on electrical equipment and transferring of electric cables to the underground system. Rs. 90.0 million will be spent on civil work of the project, he informed.

To a question, the spokesman said that the CEO RCB has directed all concerned departments for presenting to him the project's updates which would be completed in 9 months of its initiation.

He further informed that a committee comprising relevant stakeholders and senior officers was also regularly monitoring the execution of the project to ensure its transparency.