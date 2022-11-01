UrduPoint.com

UNDOC Successfully Completes Training On Advance Investigation Skills

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 01, 2022 | 06:44 PM

United Nations office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Criminal Justice and Legal Reforms Programme in collaboration with Balochistan Levies Force has successfully completed the 'Advance Investigation Skills' training for Investigation Officers of the Balochistan Levies Force

This initiative is funded by European Union under the larger ambit of the Rule of Law Project in Balochistan, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

The trainings were conducted for 3 batches of Investigation Officers at the Levies Headquarters in Quetta. Training for the 1st batch was held from August 22 to 26, 2022 with the participation of 20 Investigation Officers.

This was followed by a training on 17-21 October for 25 participants including 3 women and, concluded with the 3rd batch on 24-28 October for 27 Investigation Officers including four women.

The last two training sessions are of particular importance due to the unprecedented participation of women levies officials in the investigation skills trainings organized by UNODC.

Prior to this, 'Basic Investigation Skills' training was conducted earlier this year in June and July 2022. UNODC planned a series of trainings for the Investigation Officers to progress gradually from basic to advance investigation skills.

This landmark initiative aims to bring professional effectiveness and efficiency in the delivery of services by building on core competencies such as crime scene management, learning of advanced laws, investigation skills, handling of gender-based violence cases, community policing, and forensics evidence gathering.

The training was broken down into modules to enhance the understanding of best practices and application of skills for effective and efficient investigation, interrogation, and interviewing of victims, witnesses, and suspects.

The training programme also focused on stress management, professionalism, and a positive behavioural change while assuming duty.

